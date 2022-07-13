479,886 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,828,000. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 3.3% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 19,921.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 300,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 69,559 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TBT traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

