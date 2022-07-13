4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after purchasing an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,789,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,423,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,325,000 after purchasing an additional 344,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.12. 1,051,399 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

