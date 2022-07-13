4J Wealth Management LLC Has $857,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,379 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.