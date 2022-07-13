4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

4J Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $100.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,956. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,589,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.