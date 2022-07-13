53,447 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.