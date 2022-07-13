6,000 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Acquired by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,757 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $561,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 652,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.