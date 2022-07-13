6,541 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE CHT opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

