6,654 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,654 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 51,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

