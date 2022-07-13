6,660 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.