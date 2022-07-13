722 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

