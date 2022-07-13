74,757 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 74,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 1,484,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,058,203. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

