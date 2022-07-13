75 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.73.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.