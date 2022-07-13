75 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $603.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
