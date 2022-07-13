789,568 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 789,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,857,000. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

