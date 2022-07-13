8,500 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.55. 2,485,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.