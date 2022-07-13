888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Receives GBX 597.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 597.14 ($7.10).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($5.95) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 146 ($1.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £651.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 216.10. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 138.40 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

