931 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.