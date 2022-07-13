9,743 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Granger Management LLC

Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Blackstone accounts for about 0.3% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.27.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.