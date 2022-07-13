Acas LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acas LLC owned about 0.60% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,729 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 257,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,562,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 13,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $52.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.