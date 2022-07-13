Acas LLC Has $363,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Acas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,369,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period.

Shares of KOCT remained flat at $$24.46 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

