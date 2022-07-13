Acas LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 79,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

