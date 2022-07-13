Acas LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.