Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $267.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.80.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.