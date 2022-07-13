Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.17), with a volume of 42761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.50. The company has a market capitalization of £202.42 million and a PE ratio of -371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, civil construction and outdoor furniture production, and other applications; and Tricoya wood elements.

