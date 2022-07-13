Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $98.00

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.17), with a volume of 42761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.21).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.50. The company has a market capitalization of £202.42 million and a PE ratio of -371.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS)
Featured Stories
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.