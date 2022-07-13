Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 1,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

