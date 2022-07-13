ACT Advisors LLC. Sells 1,271 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ACT Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $101.83. 127,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.