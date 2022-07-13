Add.xyz (ADD) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $185,270.11 and $3.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,397.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

ADD is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

