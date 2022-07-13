Aditus One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,973.00 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Aditus has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aditus has a total market capitalization of $46,429.62 and approximately $17,973.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,836.03 or 1.00018738 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aditus Profile

ADI is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Buying and Selling Aditus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

