AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 29,652 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,652 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $28,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.42. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.