AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 263.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,631 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 0.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.24% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $64,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $233,048,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 647.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 819,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,203,000 after acquiring an additional 710,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,027,000 after acquiring an additional 578,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

