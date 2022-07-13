AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,404,000 after buying an additional 533,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,499,000 after purchasing an additional 181,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 164,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.98. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.