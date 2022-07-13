AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $20.61 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

