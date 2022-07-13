AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $37.57 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91,594 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.06% of General Motors worth $37,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Motors by 21.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 343,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,450,000 after buying an additional 60,016 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 875,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 55.1% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 103,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

GM opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.