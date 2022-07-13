AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $40.69 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dynatrace by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

