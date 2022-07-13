AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $55.71 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $413.99 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $430.69 and its 200-day moving average is $419.69.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

