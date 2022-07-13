AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 52,176 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Illumina worth $51,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after acquiring an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after acquiring an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 656,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,911,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.17.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

