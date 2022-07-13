AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,703 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.09% of Nucor worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.39.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

