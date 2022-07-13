AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Takes $9.84 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,572,000 after buying an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Relx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 274,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 59,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

