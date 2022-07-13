AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,769 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.37% of Teradyne worth $71,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after buying an additional 170,413 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,187,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,764,000 after acquiring an additional 215,804 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $264,189,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.78.

TER opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

