Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $133.00. The stock traded as low as $111.14 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 1930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.96.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

