Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Aflac comprises approximately 3.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.