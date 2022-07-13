AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AGL Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 2,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
About AGL Energy
