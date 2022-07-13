Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.95. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

