Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Trimmed by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total transaction of $1,080,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,095,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.45.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

