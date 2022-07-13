Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Berenberg Bank

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($26.00) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ETR:AIXA traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €23.83 ($23.83). 461,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.66 and its 200-day moving average is €21.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($15.20) and a twelve month high of €27.99 ($27.99).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

