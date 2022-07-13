Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0004

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $7,578.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.58 or 0.05496337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00071038 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

