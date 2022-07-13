Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 3.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. 34,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 44,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Alithya Group to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.83 million and a P/E ratio of -15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.21.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

