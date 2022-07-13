Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,792 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940 over the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

