Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.43. 79,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $247,940 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

