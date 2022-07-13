Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Critical Analysis

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,284.98 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -4.13 Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 6.99 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -9.48

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VolitionRx and Alpha Teknova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.10%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08% Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46%

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About Alpha Teknova (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

