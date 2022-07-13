Alpine Associates Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. decreased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,361,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,568 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $51,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $9,626,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.